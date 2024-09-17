Another record for Harry Kane! Striker beats Wayne Rooney's impressive Champions League landmark as he bags brace for Bayern Munich

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeAnother record for Harry Kane! Striker beats Wayne Rooney's impressive Champions League landmark as he bags brace for Bayern MunichH. KaneBayern MunichW. RooneyBayern Munich vs Dinamo ZagrebChampions LeagueDinamo ZagrebHarry Kane achieved yet another milestone as he scored a brace for Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKane scores 50th Bayern Munich goalEquals Rooney's Champions League goals tallyBayern took a 3-0 lead over Dinamo ZagrebFollow GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!Join nowArticle continues below