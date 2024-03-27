'I had to rebuild my life' - Lionel Messi admits he 'wasn't prepared' to leave Barcelona as Inter Miami superstar opens up on 'difficult' spell at PSG
Lionel Messi has admitted he had to "rebuild his life" after his shock exit from Barcelona in 2021 and has also opened up on his difficulties at PSG.
- Football world shocked by Messi's Barca exit
- Superstar admits he wasn't expecting to move
- Went on to endure difficult spell at PSG