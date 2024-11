Rebekah Vardy renews hostilities with Coleen Rooney as she aims lewd dig at husband Wayne & teases return to 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' jungle to 'confront' Wagatha Christie rival W. Rooney Manchester United Showbiz England Premier League J. Vardy

Rebekah Vardy is pushing for ITV to send her into the jungle to 'confront' Coleen Rooney on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here'.