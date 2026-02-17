Really? Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou claims 'there's nothing special' in PSL date with Mamelodi Sundowns as Nkosinathi Sibisi insists 'It’s another game of football'

However, Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi insists the outcome of the game will not determine the future of the Premier Soccer League crown, since more than 10 games are remaining to conclude the campaign.

"I think on Wednesday all will not be lost and all will not be won,” the Bafana Bafana international defender told the media in a presser.

“It’s another game of football, another 90 minutes. There will still be 12 or 13 games to go after this game, and it’s not only Sundowns and us [who are] in the title race; there are still other teams behind us.

“For us, it’s just to take the game as it comes, and I don’t think there is any pressure. We have been doing well up until now, so we just have to keep on going," he further justified his argument.