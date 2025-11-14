AFP
Ex-Real Madrid youngster opens up on mind-blowing training sessions with Xabi Alonso and reveals he scored first ever goal of Liverpool legend's coaching career
The youngster who scored Alonso’s first goal as a coach
Andres' journey has taken him from Madrid’s youth fields to the centre of Stuttgart’s midfield, but one of his most defining memories goes back to 2018. At just 13, he entered the Madrid academy and soon met, Alonso, who would leave a lasting mark on him.
Chema recalls that season vividly. Alonso, then beginning his coaching career in Madrid's youth academy, was still transitioning from iconic midfielder to manager. In the very first match of his managerial career, the first goal scored under Alonso’s leadership came from a young Andres.
“He was my first coach at Real Madrid. We arrived together in the Under-14 A team, and I scored the first goal in the first match on a rebound, which is a bit of a funny story,” he said in an interview with AS.
But it wasn’t the goal that stayed with him the most, it was the training.
"When training sessions finished, he would stay behind practicing passes to the goalkeepers or long balls that went straight to their feet; it was spectacular," he added. "He would have us practice with him, but of course, there was no comparison between his passes and ours."
Andres' smooth landing and rapid rise at Stuttgart
Seven years later, Andres is no longer a youth hopeful but has since become a Bundesliga starter. After making his senior debut for Madrid in early 2025, he moved to Stuttgart this summer, seeking consistent top-flight minutes. Few expected the adaptation to be so seamless, including Andres himself.
Asked about why he chose to join Stuttgart, the 20-year-old said: "It's a team that invests heavily in young talent. They aren't afraid to put young players in the spotlight in high-level matches. They instilled confidence in me a long time ago and presented a project that was interesting to me."
In his first months, he delivered commanding performances, earning trust from manager Sebastian Hoeness and the sporting director. His physical presence, tactical maturity, and passing range made him an immediate fit.
Yet the off-field transition was tougher. “I recently saw [Alejandro] Grimaldo say it was an impossible language. I totally agree. Learning German is the hardest thing I'm doing. Luckily, I speak English well and communicate easily. But I want to keep learning and see if I can get by in German in a few months," Andres laughs.
"I'm very happy. Nobody imagined the adaptation would be so smooth, not even me. It's been a very good four months, and I hope the next four will be at least as good."
Looking back at Madrid and the U-21 dream
Despite his move abroad, Los Blancos remains in Chema’s story. His move to Germany wasn’t driven by frustration, he clarifies, though limited minutes at the Club World Cup nudged him toward a decision.
"I don't think it was the deciding factor, but it did tip the scales. I had considered it beforehand, but I waited until after the World Cup so as not to get ahead of myself," Andres says.
His development has been shaped by mentors: Raul and Alvaro Arbeloa in the Madrid academy, Lucas Vazquez and Thibaut Courtois when he trained with the first team, and his grandfather, who attended almost every match while Chema was growing up. “The poor man still hasn't been able to come see me in Germany, but he will. He's a key person in my life; without him, I wouldn't be here," he added.
The next steps for Andres
This season, Andres has emerged as one of Stuttgart’s most promising players. His combination of height, physicality, clean distribution and reading of the game has strengthened Stuttgart’s midfield significantly. The 20-year-old has scored a goal and registered an assist in 12 games for the club across the competitions.
His contract includes Madrid’s buy-back clauses, a clear sign that the Spanish giants still believe in his ceiling. Stuttgart, meanwhile, see him as a long-term anchor in midfield.
Looking ahead, Chema keeps his objectives simple which is to earn more minutes in Stuttgart, remain a regular with Spain’s Under 21s, and finish the year better than he started it. When asked about the senior national team, he laughs it off saying: “Forget it, that’s not on my mind right now."
