Real Madrid identify two potential Vinicius Jr replacements amid talk of €1bn Saudi offer for Brazilian superstar
With rumours of a €1bn Saudi offer circulating, Real Madrid have earmarked Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams as possible replacements for Vinicius Jr.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Reports suggest Brazilian superstar wants a pay rise
- Florentino Perez unlikely to budge on wage structure
- If Vini leaves, Williams and Wirtz will be top targets