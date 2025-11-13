Real Madrid told to pay £200m million to land Chelsea's 'absolute genius' midfield star

Speaking about the midfielder, Nevin said: "Moises Caicedo is capable of playing in any team because he's more than a destructive player, he's an absolute genius defensively. Yes, he would interest Real Madrid, but I can't see the numbers working. I’m struggling to see the numbers working.

"Because if he's bought for £100m, or £115m depending on what you hear about the add-ons, etc., how much is he going to have to spend to get him to give Chelsea a viable profit that they don't feel as if they've lost one of their best, if not their best, player?

You're talking 200 odd million. Unless you're a forward scoring 30, 40 goals a season, that market, I'm not sure about. Even though Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo were both bought for over 100 million and I have to say, it shocked a lot of us, that amount of money spent in that position. But to go further than that, I don't know."

