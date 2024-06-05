Real Madrid should add Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro to star-studded squad after Kylian Mbappe's arrival: Los Blancos' summer transfer window likely ins and outs

The Spanish and European champions have already made their big splash in the market, but can still supplement that in the coming months

Real Madrid's big piece of summer business is already done. The Kylian Mbappe saga dragged on for years before finally being completed on Monday evening, with Los Blancos bringing in the one player they have coveted more than any other. That, then, would seem to be the only major move that Florentino Perez will orchestrate this summer.

This is already a very good Madrid squad, complete with talent in a number of areas, and relyiant on enough depth to be able to slog through a season. They will, even without any other acquisitions, surely be both La Liga and Champions League favourites next year.

Still, that doesn't mean that there won't be some deals to do along the way. Los Blancos have been shrewd operators in the transfer market in recent years, spending wisely on young talent, while also rounding out their squad with value-for-money finds. And there's some of both available in the coming months, with options at centre-back, full-back and in midfield to make this juggernaut even better.

GOAL takes a look at how Madrid's summer transfer window might play out in the aftermath of Mbappe's arrival...