Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe now demanding €260m from PSG in compensation but French giants hit back with even bigger claim as legal dispute escalates

French superstar Mbappe’s long-running contract dispute with Paris Saint-Germain has reached a dramatic new phase, with the forward now demanding over €260m (£229m/$301m) in compensation as the case moves through the Paris labour court. According to a recent report by ESPN, the Real Madrid striker, who did not attend Monday’s hearing, has massively increased his initial claim of €55m (£48m/$64m), arguing that PSG “owe him that money because his fixed-term contract should be reclassified as a permanent one.”

This reclassification, his lawyers say, would entitle him to full compensation for unfair dismissal, unpaid wages, bonuses and severance, in addition to substantial damages. His legal team stated: “Kylian Mbappe is not asking for anything beyond what the law provides; he is simply seeking the enforcement of his legal rights, as any employee would.”

Mbappe’s complaint also alleges moral harassment, undeclared work and breaches of PSG’s duty of good faith, pointing to his sidelining in 2023 after he informed the club he would not extend his contract. The forward was excluded from a pre-season tour and forced to train with fringe players, a practice described in France as “lofting.”

The case stems from the breakdown of relations following Mbappe’s refusal to activate the optional extension in his 2022 contract, a decision that left PSG facing the prospect of losing a €300m (£264m/$347m) asset for free, and ultimately did.