Real Madrid shut down! La Liga denies request to move opening La Liga game of season even if Xabi Alonso's men make Club World Cup final - but Spanish giants may still get their wish
La Liga will stand firm on their decision to not allow Real Madrid extra rest, as the league won't be postponing their opening game of the season.
- La Liga refuse Madrid's request
- Blancos wanted to postpone first game due to CWC
- Javier Tebas denies having agreement with Real & Atleti