Real Madrid season preview 2024-25: Los Blancos will be an unstoppable force with Kylian Mbappe finally on board

Carlo Ancelotti's side have all the pieces in place to dominate yet again in the new campaign

How can Real Madrid actually improve? Los Blancos were the best team in Europe for most of last season, dominating Spain and securing an obligatory Champions League triumph with aplomb.

Well, they've done all of the right things to suggest that they could actually get better. In Kylian Mbappe, they finally got their man in the transfer market (albeit after years of waiting.) And even though a key player has retired, Los Blancos should have enough about them to run it back.

Should all else fail, they have arguably the best manager in the business to figure it all out. Be prepared for a growing pain or two, but this could be the best year in Madrid in a while.