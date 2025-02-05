Real Madrid player ratings vs Leganes: Gonzalo Garcia, remember the name! Academy product buries stoppage-time winner to save Los Blancos' Copa del Rey blushes

Carlo Ancelotti's side got a moment of magic from an academy prospect after another middling performance in the Spanish cup

Unlikely hero Gonzalo Garcia buried a 93rd minute winner to save Real Madrid after a sluggish performance against Leganes in the Copa del Rey. The 20-year-old rose to score from close range, sealing a 3-2 win and sparing what might have been a draining extra time period ahead of a busy slate of fixtures.

After an unsteady start in which Andriy Lunin was called into action early, Madrid settled in. Luka Modric found the opener after 18 minutes, poking past the goalkeeper after a well-crafted counter-attack - his second goal of the season. Endrick added another in a rare spot, turning home from close range after ghosting in unmarked at the far post.

Leganes pulled one back after 39 minutes, Juan Cruz slotting into the bottom corner after a Madrid handball in the box. They completed the comeback on the hour mark, Cruz's deflected shot trickling into the back of the net. Vinicius offered his usual buzz on the left wing, all creativity and movement. But he didn't provide a crucial cutting edge in the final third. In the end it was a goal made in the academy that sealed it. Brahim Diaz cut onto his left before floating a near-post cross - which Garcia met with a well-timed header in the 93rd minute.

This was not pretty by any means. It seemed, for some time, that Los Blancos were going to need the blushes of extra time - or even face elimination. Instead, they were saved by a kid. Cup dreams live on.

