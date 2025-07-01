Real Madrid player ratings vs. Juventus: Trent Alexander-Arnold gets up and running! Ex-Liverpool ace grabs his first assist and Gonzalo Garcia makes a claim to start as Los Blancos book spot in Club World Cup quarters

Xabi Alonso's side clinched a spot in the last eight with a narrow victory over the Italian giants.

Gonzalo Garcia scored the only goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold notched his first assist for Real Madrid as Los Blancos edged Juventus to book a spot in the Club World Cup quarter-final. Xabi Alonso's side turned a poor first half into a comprehensive second, and were good value for their win - even if they were far from dominant.

Juventus had the better of the play early on. Randal Kolo Muani came close, dinking over from close range. Kenan Yildiz also threatened, his swerving effort evading the post by inches. Jude Bellingham provided the first good look for Los Blancos, but saw his poke cleared off the line. Federico Valverde, too, made an impact with a 30-yard strike that forced a fine save out of the goalkeeper.

Los Blancos eventually took the lead in the second half - they were good value for it, too. Alexander-Arnold set it up with a fine cross into the area, which Garcia met dutifully. Arda Guler could have made it two after 70 minutes, but Michele Di Gregorio denied his fizzing volley following a lovely flowing Madrid move.

They lost their flow a bit after Mbappe came on. The Frenchman missed the entire group stage due to injury, and didn't quite jell with the rest of the Madrid attack in his return. Still, they did enough to run out deserved 1-0 winners. There will be tougher challenges to come, but it has been a good start to the Alonso era.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Hard Rock Stadium...