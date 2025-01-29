Real Madrid player ratings vs Brest: Rodrygo runs amok and Jude Bellingham bags - but Blancos miss out on Champions League last-16 spot with Man City play-off potentially on the cards

Carlo Ancelotti's side cruised to victory in France, but results elsewhere mean they face a potentially tricky route through the knockouts

Real Madrid took care of business on the final day of the Champions League league phase as Rodrygo bagged a brace and Jude Bellingham also grabbed a goal in a 3-0 win over Brest. However, results elsewhere meant the defending champions missed out on a place in the last 16 and must make do with a play-off spot.

Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo both had chances early on, but neither found the mark - the latter denied by a fine save from Marco Bizot. The Brazilian did, however, net the opener after 27 minutes, ducking and weaving his way through the Brest defence before arrowing a shot into the bottom corner.

The hosts thought they hand an equaliser after 50 minutes when Ludovic Ajorque poked the ball into the bottom corner under pressure, only to see his effort ruled out for a narrow offside. Madrid capitalised soon after as Bellingham started and completed the move, dribbling from the halfway line before working the ball wide, and ghosting into the box to slot the return pass into an empty net.

Rodrygo provided the third, reacting first to Mbappe's parried shot with a clever flick into the back of the net. Victory means Carlo Ancelotti's side finish 11th in the table, and will face either Manchester City or Celtic in the next round.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from Stade du Roudourou...