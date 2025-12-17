Real Madrid player ratings vs Talavera: Kylian Mbappe stars yet again while Endrick impresses ahead of January loan exit as Blancos survive late Copa del Rey scare

Despite sitting second bottom of the Primera Federacion, Talavera were not overawed for, arguably, the biggest game in the club's history as they went toe to toe with the Spanish giants. Andriy Lunin was forced into a good save at his near post early on, and the hosts' high-octane style, roared on by the 5,000-strong crowd, unsettled their illustrious opponents.

Goalkeeper Jaime Gonzalez and defenders David Cuenca and Manu Farrando pulled off some brilliant last-ditch saves and challenges to keep Madrid at bay, but their resistance ended in the 41st minute when Marcos Moreno was penalised for a handball, and Mbappe converted from the spot. The France international then gave Los Blancos a two-goal cushion when his piercing run ended in Farrando putting the ball into his own net in first-half stoppage time.

The visitors picked up where they left off in the second half and should have been 3-0 up but Mbappe couldn't dink home a defence-splitting pass from Endrick. The former Paris Saint-Germain ace also stung the hands of Gonzalez and before the 'keeper pulled off an acrobatic stop to deny Arda Guler.

Madrid looked to be cruising to victory, but Nahuel Arroyo's cool finish set up an enticing finale. Just when the home fans sensed a possible equaliser, Gonzalez failed to handle Mbappe's long-range strike two minutes from time to seemingly settle proceedings. However, Isaiah Navarro's excellent free-kick crashed off the bar, and Gonzalo Di Renzo knocked in the rebound to ignite hope of a miracle again. In a dramatic ending, Lunin made a crucial stop, so while it wasn't pretty, Madrid are into round four of the competition.

GOAL rates Madrid's players from Estadio El Prado...