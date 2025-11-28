Real Madrid are 'obsessed with us!' - Barcelona president fires back at Florentino Perez over referee 'bribe' claims and argues La Liga leaders 'influence referees every week'

Madrid president Perez reopened the Negreira controversy, using his most recent Assembly intervention to once again question Barcelona’s integrity and imply historic refereeing corruption. His comments immediately triggered a new wave of tension between the two giants at a time when La Liga’s title race is heating up.

Perez referenced charts, statistics and historic disciplinary data as he accused the Catalan giants of benefiting from improper influence between 2001 and 2018, the 17-year period in which Barca were alleged to have paid €8.4 million to former refereeing vice-president Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

He outlined his stance bluntly in front of club members: "It’s not normal that Barcelona has paid the vice president of referees more than €8m for at least 17 years, whatever the reason," Perez denounced before the members. "I repeat: whatever the reason, it’s not normal."

He continued to say that Enriquez Negreira held "a key position in the refereeing hierarchy," responsible for referee promotions and demotions. "A period that coincides, coincidentally, with Barcelona’s best sporting results in our country," added Perez.

The Los Blancos president also presented numerical data to justify his argument: "Real Madrid had a net balance of two red cards in 2021,” he explained. "And Barcelona, 61 red cards. That’s a difference of no less than 59. On the other hand, during the same period, the balance in Europe is almost identical: +12 for Barca and +13 for Madrid."

These remarks set the stage for a fierce response, one Laporta delivered within hours during an institutional visit to Andorra.