Real Madrid join Man City in fight for Michael Olise as Bayern Munich make feelings clear on potential sale

Real Madrid have emerged as the latest heavyweights to show interest in Olise, as per Christian Falk, adding further intrigue to a growing transfer tussle that already includes Manchester City. The Bayern Munich winger has enjoyed a sensational spell in Germany, prompting admiration from across Europe as clubs plan ahead for future transfer windows.

According to the report, Real Madrid’s interest is linked to long-term squad planning rather than an immediate move. Los Blancos officials are understood to be assessing options for 2026, with Olise identified as a potential solution should changes be made on the right side of their attack. His profile as a natural winger has caught attention amid the ongoing debate over balance in Madrid’s forward line, with Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz all plying their trade on the right without much progress to show for it.

Despite the growing list of suitors, the report states Bayern are relaxed about the situation. The Bundesliga champions see Olise as a cornerstone of Vincent Kompany's project and have little intention of entertaining offers, with senior figures stressing that Bayern do not sell players they consider essential to the squad.