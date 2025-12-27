Getty Images
Real Madrid line up Vinicius Junior contingency plan involving Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Vitinha
A delicate impasse at the Bernabeu
Vinícius has repeatedly underlined his commitment to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that stance has been echoed from the top. Club president Florentino Perez is understood to be keen on retaining one of the team’s most influential figures, with Madrid’s default position being to keep the winger at almost any cost. The message from the Spanish capital is consistent: Vinicius is central to the sporting project. Only a complete breakdown in negotiations would push the club towards a sale, and even then, it would be on Madrid’s terms. Discussions are expected to resume next summer, but the lack of progress has forced Madrid’s hierarchy to quietly consider alternatives should an agreement ultimately prove impossible. While both parties insist there is no desire for a split, the uncertainty has prompted strategic planning behind the scenes.
Vitinha emerges as a contingency option
According to Cadena SER, that fallback plan would see Madrid pivot towards Vitinha, the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who has long been admired by scouts at Valdebebas. In this scenario, Madrid would consider selling Vinícius for a fee no lower than €100 million (£87m), before redirecting that money into an aggressive pursuit of the Portuguese playmaker. Interest in Vitinha is not new. Within the club, he is viewed as a midfielder capable of transforming the tempo and structure of Madrid’s engine room, a profile they believe has been missing in recent seasons. The discussion around Vitinha inevitably ties into a broader debate about succession planning. The departures and advancing years of legends such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić have left a creative void in the middle of the pitch, one Madrid have struggled to fill decisively. As journalist Jorge C. Picon has explained, the club hierarchy recognised the problem but found few suitable replacements who were both convincing and financially viable. Rather than overspend, Madrid opted to explore internal solutions.
That gamble centred on the idea that one, or both, of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler could evolve into deeper midfield roles. While both possess exceptional talent, neither experiment has fully delivered the control and rhythm traditionally associated with Madrid’s elite playmakers. As a result, the search for a true midfield organiser has quietly resumed, with Vitinha increasingly viewed as a near-ideal candidate.
A deal fraught with complications
Even with funds generated from a hypothetical Vinicius sale, taking Vitinha away from Paris Saint-Germain would be enormously challenging. The Portugal international is under contract until 2029 and is considered a cornerstone of PSG’s midfield. Relations between the two European heavyweights are hardly warm, and PSG would be particularly reluctant to strengthen a historic rival. Any move would almost certainly require Vitinha himself to push for the transfer, and even then, precedent suggests the Paris outfit would not buckle easily. Indeed, they fought Mbappe tooth and nail in court over unpaid wages, a fight they eventually lost. Vitinha remains a highly attractive but realistically difficult option, one that would test both Madrid’s negotiating power and the player’s willingness to force the issue.
A defining summer ahead
For now, Madrid remain confident that an agreement with Vinícius can still be reached, preserving a partnership that has defined their attacking identity in recent years. Yet the existence of a Vitinha contingency plan underlines the club’s determination to stay ahead of any eventuality. Madrid return to action on 4 January against Real Betis in La Liga, before a Supercopa derby against Atlético Madrid five days later in Jeddah. Xabi Alonso's future hangs by a thread, and another defeat to their eternal rivals might seal his fate at the Spanish capital.
