Real Madrid legend Guti launches bizarre attack on Lamine Yamal over Barcelona wonderkid's 'Ibiza' fashion choice on media duties with Spain
Real Madrid legend Guti has launched a bizarre attack at Lamine Yamal, with the Barcelona wonderkid seeing his “Ibiza” fashion choices criticised.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Teenager helped La Roja to Nations League final
- Attended press conference after semi-final win
- Youngster told he needs to be better advised