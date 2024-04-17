Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham backs more young English players to snub the Premier League and move abroad

(C)GettyImagesRitabrata BanerjeeReal Madrid star Jude Bellingham backs more young English players to snub the Premier League and move abroadJude BellinghamPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLigaJude Bellingham has advised young English players to snub the Premier League and ply their trade abroad.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham encourages English players to leave Premier League Want youngsters to play abroadMidfielder back in England to face Man City