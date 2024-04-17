VIDEO: Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior among Real Madrid stars to purposely avoid stepping on Man City badge when heading out to train at Etihad Stadium
Real Madrid's stars, including Jude Bellingham, carefully avoided stepping on the Manchester City badge before training at the Etihad Stadium.
- Real Madrid train at Etihad ahead of blockbuster second-leg
- Video shows Madrid stars avoiding stepping on City shield
- Gesture follows tradition in Spain of respecting badge