Real Madrid hit by last-minute injury blow as Rodrygo & two other stars are sidelined before Girona clash

Real Madrid have confirmed that Rodrygo and two other team-mates are 'last-minute' withdrawals ahead of facing Girona.

  • Rodrygo missed several games through injury
  • Winger a last-minute withdrawal vs Girona
  • Two Real Madrid team-mates also out
