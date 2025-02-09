A welcome boost for Man City? Real Madrid hit with another severe injury blow as Lucas Vazquez joins fellow defenders Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger on the sidelines ahead of Champions League clash against Pep Guardiola's side
Real Madrid have confirmed that Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out of the Manchester City clash with a hamstring injury.
- Fresh injury blow for Real Madrid
- Vazquez became the latest Madrid defender to suffer injury setback
- Madrid face Man City on Tuesday