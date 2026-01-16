Real Madrid hit by fresh Kylian Mbappe blow as Alvaro Arbeloa's problems pile up after replacing Xabi Alonso

The absence of Mbappe leaves Arbeloa with a tactical headache he can ill afford. The clash with Levante has taken on monumental importance; it is no longer just a routine league fixture but a desperate attempt to prove that the season is not "finished" for Madrid. With the club currently trailing Hansi Flick’s Barcelona by four points in La Liga, any further slip-ups could prove fatal to their title defence.

Arbeloa, promoted from the Castilla side to steady the ship, is already under immense pressure after the shock defeat to Albacete in the cup. That loss, combined with the loss to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia that cost Alonso his job, has left the squad’s confidence in tatters. Without his primary goal threat, Arbeloa must find a way to galvanise a team that looks physically and mentally exhausted. Furthermore, he is also without defenders Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger for this game, causing a bit of a headache ahead of his first league match in charge.

