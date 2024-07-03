Massive boost for Real Madrid & England! Jude Bellingham set to avoid surgery on troublesome shoulder issue this summer

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieMassive boost for Real Madrid & England! Jude Bellingham set to avoid surgery on troublesome shoulder issue this summerJude BellinghamEnglandReal MadridLaLigaEuropean ChampionshipJude Bellingham will not have to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury that has caused problems over the past season, a report says.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBellingham dealing with persistent shoulder troubleSurgery an option for Real Madrid and England starMidfielder will not have an operation on issueArticle continues below