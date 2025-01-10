'We know where to attack Real Madrid' - Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has 'full confidence' ahead of Supercopa de Espana final against Clasico rivals
Inigo Martinez has claimed that Barcelona "know where to attack Real Madrid" ahead of the Supercopa de Espana final against their Clasico rivals.
- Barca to face Real Madrid in the final
- Flick's side won 4-0 in the previous Clasico
- Martinez confident they will be triumphant again