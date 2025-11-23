Getty Images News
Real Madrid issue apology after showing wrong player in tribute to Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva
Video showed Elche striker Andre Silva alongside Jota
The 28-year-old striker and brother Andre Silva were killed in a single car collision in July in an incident that shocked the footballing world to its core. A number of teams have paid tribute to both players in the months since, while Liverpool fans chant his name in the 20th minute of games.
Real Madrid had sought to pay their own tribute to the pair over the weekend but were forced into an apology as they inadvertently showed the wrong player a video. Alongside Jota wasn't his brother, but rather former RB Leipzig striker, and current Elche player, Andre Silva.
Incidentally, Real Madrid face Elche at the Martinez Valero in La Liga on Sunday, with Silva expected to start for Eder Sarabia's side. The Spanish powerhouse have since come out and apologised for showing the wrong player, and expressed their "regret" over the incident.
Real Madrid apologise to Elche and Silva
In a statement on their official X account, Real Madrid posted: "Real Madrid C.F. apologises to Elche C.F. and its player André da Silva for having mistakenly included his image in the obituary of an institutional video instead of that of André Silva, the brother of Diogo Jota, the Liverpool player. We regret this incident."
During his speech following the video, Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, also issued an apology of his own for the oversight.
After an impressive start to the season, Elche currently find themselves in the midst of a five-game winless run following a 1-1 home draw with Real Sociedad prior to the international break. However, Elche have caught the eye in front of their own fans, and are unbeaten at the Martinez Valero, winning three and drawing three of six matches.
Likewise, Real Madrid are looking to return to winning ways having failed to win their last away competitive matches, having followed up a 1-0 Champions League defeat at Liverpool with a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano earlier this month. Sunday's game at Elche is the third of six successive away matches for Xabi Alonso's men after the Bernabeu was used for the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders earlier this month.
Los Blancos head into Sunday's game in second having been leapfrogged in the La Liga table by defending champions Barcelona. The Blaugrana returned to Spotify Camp Nou for the first time in over 900 days on Saturday and marked the occasion with a 4-0 win over Athletic Club.
Liverpool star paid tribute to Jota after Scotland success
Real Madrid's gaffe comes just days after Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson paid an emotional tribute to Jota. The Scotland international was celebrating Scotland's World Cup qualifying win over Denmark as the Tartan Army booked their spot at the 2026 competition with a 4-2 win over Denmark.
"I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits. I know the age I'm at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup," Robertson said. "I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today. We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal and I did with Scotland. I know he'll be smiling over me today.
"I'm so glad it's ended up this way. This group of boys, this group of staff - it's the best group I've been involved in. The manager's speech before the game was unbelievable. He went through the big moments we've had. Qualifying for the Euros - he couldn't quite remember - we were in Wunderbar. He said 'let's make it another one'.
"We were quite emotional. To do it for him, the staff and all our families, it'll go down as one of the greatest nights of my life. That just sums up this squad. Never say die. We just keep going right to the end and one of the craziest games. We put the country through it, but I'm sure it's worth it. We're going to the World Cup."
When do Real Madrid play at the Bernabeu again?
Real Madrid, meanwhile, follow up today's game at Elche with trips to Olympiacos, Girona and Athletic Club as they continue their run of away games.
Los Blancos will finally return to the Bernabeu for the welcome of Celta Vigo on December 7, and follow that up with a huge Champions League home tie with Manchester City.
