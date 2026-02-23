Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid accused of 'killing' €45m star as World Cup dreams continue to fade
Mastantuono enduring difficult start to Madrid life
Mastantuono arrived at Real Madrid from River Plate after a €45m transfer fee last summer, and expectations were high. So far, the player hasn't lived up to expectations, neither under Xabi Alonso nor Alvaro Arbeloa. The Argentine playmaker has now failed to see a single minute of action in Real Madrid’s last three competitive fixtures. The lack of minutes at club level is now attracting fierce criticism, particularly from the player's native Argentina.
Argentina national team leaders voice serious concerns
The alarm bells are ringing loudest within the Argentine national team setup. Officials from the Albiceleste have been closely monitoring their rising star, according to reports, and his sudden lack of playing time is causing significant headaches for the coaching staff. With the Finalissima against Spain scheduled for March and the 2026 World Cup in North America looming on the horizon, the federation is increasingly worried that a lack of competitive rhythm will see Mastantuono lose his place in the squad during a critical year.
The statistics present a stark reality for the former River Plate prodigy. His last appearance was a nine-minute spell in the 2-0 win against Valencia on February 8, a huge decline for a player who was supposed to be the next cornerstone of the Madrid midfield. This lack of involvement is a far cry from his initial introduction to life in Spain, where he appeared to be settling in well under the guidance of Xabi Alonso before injuries took their toll.
'That boy is going to end up in a team at the bottom'
Former footballer Norberto Alonso has been the most vocal critic, suggesting that the reigning European champions are squandering the midfielder's immense potential. In a scathing assessment of the current situation, Alonso told the press: “They are killing him. Do you know why? I think that boy is going to end up in a team at the bottom. Then, maybe he will return to Real Madrid, but first he has to be given the chance to show that he can play for Real Madrid.”
A missed opportunity in the January transfer window
With the benefit of hindsight, a temporary move away from the club in January is now being viewed as a significant missed opportunity. It has emerged that reigning Serie A champions Napoli made a concrete approach to take the player on loan during the winter window. However, Mastantuono chose to reject the move to Italy in favour of fighting for his place at the Bernabeu - a decision he may now be regretting as he watches from the sidelines while his teammates struggle for results on the pitch.
The pressure is now firmly on the Real Madrid hierarchy to find a solution that protects their significant investment. For a player who was recently a starter for his country in World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, being reduced to a spectator at club level is an unsustainable situation. Unless there is a dramatic shift in his playing time or a change in Arbeloa's tactical approach, Mastantuono faces the very real prospect of watching the 2026 World Cup from the sofa rather than the pitch.
Arbeloa's tactical shift leaves Mastantuono in the cold
Tactical changes implemented by Arbeloa appear to be the primary catalyst for Mastantuono's exile. The coach’s recent decision to switch to a four-man midfield has inadvertently squeezed the Argentine out of the starting XI. While Mastantuono had previously spoken highly of the manager, stating that he credited the former defender for his early improvement, that relationship is now being tested by the reality of the bench. The competition for places is only expected to intensify, further complicating the teenager's path back to the first team.
The immediate future looks even bleaker for the €45m man. The impending return of Rodrygo from injury in the coming weeks is expected to push Mastantuono even further down the pecking order. With Arbeloa favouring more experienced options or specific tactical profiles during Madrid's recent slump in form, the opportunities for the young playmaker to showcase his abilities are becoming increasingly scarce, leading many to wonder if his development has completely stalled in the Spanish capital.
