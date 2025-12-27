Getty Images Sport
'He'll win the Ballon d'Or soon' - Rayan Cherki hailed by fans after magical performance to send Man City top of the table
Cherki shines in City victory
City went ahead shortly after the restart through another summer signing as Tijjani Reijnders scored his fourth league goal of the season following his arrival from AC Milan. The Dutchman's goal was assisted by Cherki, who now has seven assists to his name.
Forest were level six minutes after going behind as Omari Hutchinson scored his first goal since his arrival from Ipswich. However, the Tricky Trees were unable to build upon Hutchinson's equaliser as Cherki provided another moment of magic in the 83rd minute.
A deep City corner was headed back to Cherki by Josko Gvardiol, and the midfielder rifled past John Victor from the edge of the box to send City top of the Premier League ahead of Arsenal's game against Brighton.
Supporters were quick to praise Cherki following his match winning goal, with football fans taking to X to lavish praise upon the 22-year-old.
'Cherki is genuinely the best player in the league'
"Pretty much every Rayan Cherki touch today has been a spectacle." Athletic writer @SebSB posted on X.
@aymcfc_ enthused: "Rayan Cherki is genuinely the best player in the league. He’s spectacular"
"From Kevin de Bruyne to Rayan Cherki. We are blessed" user @ErlingRoIe added.
"It's Rayan Cherki's world, and we are all just living in it." @Mcfc_Peace posted in praise of the City star.
Man City fan account @City_Xtra added their thoughts by simply stating: "RAYAN CHERKI, YOU HAVE CHANGED OUR LIVES."
Another account even went as far to say that Cherki is a future Ballon d'Or winner. "Not only is Rayan Cherki incredibly intelligent and decisive in the final third. He also has the "tekkers".
"He gets you moving from your seat. He's a real treat for both the nerds and the casual football fan. Incredible incredible player. He'll win the Ballon d'or soon." @SayedZeesh claimed.
The official Manchester City account - @ManCity - also got in on the act, posting: "Rayan Cherki. What a player."
'I'm proud of the team' says Cherki
Cherki himself was pleased with the win and praised his City teammates following a narrow victory at Forest. Speaking with TNT Sports following the game at the City Ground, the former Lyon man said: "It's a big win. When you come here, you know the game is the war. And today I'm proud of the team, because this game is very complicated to win. I'm very proud."
"You know, when the game comes we need just one thing: win the game and take the points. Because the championship is so hard, and today is big win!"
Reijnders, who scored the opening goal which was assisted of Cherki, said of City star: "Very good! A great player, that's for sure! Very creative, he finds spaces, and we have to be ready if he gets the ball in those positions..."
City go back to the top of the table
City have now won their last six league matches as they continue to put the pressure on Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Victory over Forest saw the Cityzens go one point clear at the top of the table, albeit having played a game more than the Gunners.
Arsenal are in action later today when they host Brighton as they look to re-establish their two-point lead at the summit. After a seemingly unstoppable march towards a first Premier League title in over 20 years, the Gunners have looked a little off the pace in recent weeks.
Mikel Arteta's men have failed to win three of their last seven, dropping points in draws with Sunderland and Chelsea, and losing 2-1 late on at Aston Villa earlier this month.
