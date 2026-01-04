Rayan Cherki explains how Pep Guardiola made Man City life 'clearer and simpler' as summer signing hails 'perfect combination'

Cherki told City's website: “It’s the intensity he puts into football every day. It’s really incredible to see all the energy he has for the sport. It’s really impressive to see the high energy and the emotional intensity he brings to his work on a daily basis.

“Pep has always been my vision of football. Ever since I entered the professional world, Pep has always been the vision of football that I had in my head, that I wanted to play.

“So obviously, when I came here, everything became clearer for me, everything became simpler for me, and I think it’s the perfect combination.”

He added: “If I had to describe my game, I like beautiful things. I love football,” he said. “I like to see it with emotion. I like my team-mates to enjoy themselves. I like to be effective.

“It’s all about being effective and to give pleasure to my team-mates, to give pleasure to the fans.

“Not all lives are easy and when the fans come to the stadium, it’s to enjoy 90 minutes of pure pleasure and forget everything.

“And that’s what I’m here for, but at the same time I want to be effective. That’s the objective.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!