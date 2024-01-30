'Put the ball in the bloody box!' - Rasmus Hojlund being 'starved' at Man Utd as Rio Ferdinand suggests Antony & Alejandro Garnacho are reluctant to pass to £73m striker

'Put the ball in the bloody box!' - Rasmus Hojlund being 'starved' at Man Utd as Rio Ferdinand suggests Antony & Alejandro Garnacho are reluctant to pass to £73m strikerSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesManchester UnitedRasmus HoejlundPremier LeagueAlejandro GarnachoAntonyRio FerdinandRio Ferdinand believes that Rasmus Hojlund is being "starved" at Manchester United, and has suggested his team-mates are reluctant to pass to him.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFerdinand fuming at United's wingersSuggests Antony & Garnacho don't want to pass to himDefends Hojlund's modest output