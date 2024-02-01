Rasmus Hojlund matches impressive Cristiano Ronaldo record at Man Utd after picking up another goal & assist against Wolves

James Hunsley
Rasmus Hojlund Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United splitGetty/GOAL
Rasmus HoejlundCristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Rasmus Hojlund joined an exclusive list containing Cristiano Ronaldo when he scored and assisted for Manchester United against Wolves on Thursday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Hojlund scores and assists in successive PL games
  • Youngest player to reach record since Ronaldo
  • Dane had two more goals ruled out for offside

Editors' Picks