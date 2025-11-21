Raphinha and Joan Garcia are back! Hansi Flick confirms Brazil star and goalkeeper ready to start but Barcelona still without Frenkie de Jong ahead of Camp Nou return

Barcelona’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou arrives under heavy clouds of concern with Rashford facing uncertainty for the Athletic Club clash. De Jong, dealing with discomfort linked to his earlier groin-area injury, and is suspended anyway, has not trained at full intensity. In his press-conference ahead of the league match, Flick admitted only that the team has trained for alternatives and will adapt if he cannot feature.

"We've been training how we want to play tomorrow and we know how to replace him. But I don't want to talk about it today, you'll see tomorrow. It's the same with Frenkie as with Pedri: they're great players and they give us confidence. But sometimes we can't count on them and we have to manage that situation," said Flick.

Complicating matters further is Rashford’s sudden flu, which forced him to leave training early on consecutive days. The Englishman, who has been instrumental with six goals and nine assists this season, reported to the club with a high fever and was sent home again. Flick admitted he is doubtful, a significant blow considering Barca’s reliance on his direct running during transitions. However, with Raphinha on the bench now, Flick will be a bit relieved.

"Marcus has a fever and hasn't been able to train yesterday or today. I have some doubts about him for tomorrow's match. But the good news is that Raphinha is back, and I really appreciate what he brings to the team. We'll see tomorrow; the important thing is that he's back. He will start on the bench, though," Flick said.