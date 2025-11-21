Getty Images Sport
Raphinha and Joan Garcia are back! Hansi Flick confirms Brazil star and goalkeeper ready to start but Barcelona still without Frenkie de Jong ahead of Camp Nou return
De Jong suspended, Rashford ill, Barca enter Camp Nou return with key doubts
Barcelona’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou arrives under heavy clouds of concern with Rashford facing uncertainty for the Athletic Club clash. De Jong, dealing with discomfort linked to his earlier groin-area injury, and is suspended anyway, has not trained at full intensity. In his press-conference ahead of the league match, Flick admitted only that the team has trained for alternatives and will adapt if he cannot feature.
"We've been training how we want to play tomorrow and we know how to replace him. But I don't want to talk about it today, you'll see tomorrow. It's the same with Frenkie as with Pedri: they're great players and they give us confidence. But sometimes we can't count on them and we have to manage that situation," said Flick.
Complicating matters further is Rashford’s sudden flu, which forced him to leave training early on consecutive days. The Englishman, who has been instrumental with six goals and nine assists this season, reported to the club with a high fever and was sent home again. Flick admitted he is doubtful, a significant blow considering Barca’s reliance on his direct running during transitions. However, with Raphinha on the bench now, Flick will be a bit relieved.
"Marcus has a fever and hasn't been able to train yesterday or today. I have some doubts about him for tomorrow's match. But the good news is that Raphinha is back, and I really appreciate what he brings to the team. We'll see tomorrow; the important thing is that he's back. He will start on the bench, though," Flick said.
Raphinha and Joan Garcia return to first-team squad!
Garcia, who had become Barca’s most stable defensive presence before tearing his medial meniscus in September, is fully fit and set to start. Flick confirmed it with a smile: “What do you think? Yes? Well, you’re right.” His calm distribution and command of the box had been sorely missed during a period of defensive inconsistency.
Pedri, meanwhile, continues his accelerated but carefully managed recovery. His torn biceps femoris muscle destabilised Barça’s midfield structure, but the club now expects him to feature against Chelsea next week if progress continues.
“We're taking it step by step, we're not going to put any pressure on him. That wouldn't be the right thing to do. But he's doing well, he's progressing well. We're happy with how things are going, he'll be back soon. Whether he'll be back against Chelsea... I don't know yet,” Flick insisted, refusing to risk him prematurely. De Jong’s situation mirrors this uncertainty, both are essential, but neither is guaranteed.
Lamine Yamal has also returned to full training and is expected to play controlled minutes, further easing the squad’s strain as the busiest part of the calendar approaches.
Barca return to Camp Nou after two years away
After two seasons spent at Montjuic, Barcelona finally step back into their true home. The reopening of Camp Nou marks the beginning of a new chapter following years of renovation delays, logistical challenges, and financial strain.
The stadium rebuild, launched in 2023, faced repeated stoppages and compliance issues, pushing its completion past original projections. The phased return means only parts of the ground are accessible, but even this partial reopening restores a sense of identity that the club has sorely missed. Flick spoke openly about the emotional impact during training: “I think we prefer playing at Camp Nou. For us, that's just how it is. When we trained there, when I walked up the stairs and onto the pitch, the feeling was incredible.”
Flick stresses confidence ahead of critical four-week stretch
With nine matches in four weeks and the Champions League group hanging in the balance, Flick earlier stressed the need for confidence in the squad. He acknowledged that recent performances, including the flat first half against Celta Vigo, show a team struggling to play with authority. But he also insisted that the return of key players and the energy of Camp Nou can help restore momentum.
Flick highlighted that Barca cannot afford to be distracted by external noise, federation disputes, or speculation.
"We're taking it one game at a time. That's what we want to do. There's still a long way to go until the end of May, and, just like last season, we must never doubt what we want to do and how we want to play. This season we're continuing on the same path," said Flick.
