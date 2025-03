A majority of the Glamour Boys supporters feel the 32-year-old is not meant to play for the club owing to his struggles in front of goal.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro has struggled to score for the Soweto giants.

As a matter of fact, he has just nine goals in the 45 matches he has played for the Glamour Boys over two seasons.

Former Amakhosi attacker Daniel Matsau has now urged coach Nasreddine Nabi to release the forward and get an effective replacement.

A majority of the club's supporters have taken to scial media to agree with him. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.