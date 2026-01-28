Raheem Sterling in talks to leave Chelsea before Monday's transfer deadline

The 31-year-old winger is currently in active discussions to secure an exit from the west London club, ending a spell on the sidelines that has seen him completely frozen out of the picture, The Daily Mail reports. The urgency to find a resolution has increased with the transfer deadline looming on Monday.

The scale of Sterling’s exclusion is highlighted by a stark statistic looming over the club's current fixture. As Liam Rosenior’s side prepares to face Napoli in the Champions League in Italy, the match marks the 100th game played by Chelsea since Sterling last represented them. His final appearance came in a Premier League victory over Bournemouth way back in May 2024. Since then, the former England international has been surplus to requirements, and there is now a collective hope that a solution can be found that works for both parties.

The nature of his departure remains the key point of negotiation. It is currently unclear whether Chelsea can find a suitor willing to buy the veteran forward outright before the window shuts, or if they will be forced to agree a mutual termination of his deal. With 18 months still remaining on his lucrative contract, a payoff may be necessary to facilitate the move and free up space on the wage bill.