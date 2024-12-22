GettyHarry Sherlock'Quite good' - Mohamed Salah gives his verdict on wild Tottenham win and tells Liverpool defence to shape up after shipping threeLiverpoolM. SalahTottenham vs LiverpoolTottenhamPremier LeagueMohamed Salah says Liverpool were "quite good" in their thumping 6-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool put Spurs to the swordSalah scored a brace and provided two assistsUnderstated in his praiseFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱