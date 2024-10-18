Quest for Carling Knockout Cup glory: Can Kaizer Chiefs deliver Motaung's 80th birthday present?

The Glamour Boys are close to enduring a decade-long trophy drought, a stark fall from grace for the once-dominant cup kings of Mzansi football.

Despite their woes, Chiefs are determined to change their fortunes with captain Yusuf Maart recently sharing the team’s strong desire to give club founder Kaizer Motaung Senior a special 80th birthday present: a trophy.

With the 2024/25 season well underway, Amakhosi find themselves amid a campaign filled with challenges and high expectations under coach Nasreddine Nabi. As they prepare to face SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, 19 October, the team's goal is clear - securing a much-needed victory and ultimately bringing home silverware to honour their legendary leader.

Here, GOAL takes a look at Chiefs’ journey so far, their form under Nabi, and the path to fulfilling that dream of lifting the CKC trophy.

