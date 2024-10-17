Yusuf Maart and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Yusuf Maart reveals 'dream' gift Kaizer Chiefs want to give Kaizer Motaung this season

Knockout CupKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedPremier Soccer LeagueY. MaartN. Nabi

The former Sekhukhune United midfielder is convinced Amakhosi can give their boss a coveted reward this season by ending their trophy drought.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kaizer Motaung is the founder of the club
  • He has celebrated his 80th birthday
  • How Maart & co. intend to reward him
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below