Qualified! Bafana Bafana have less pressure as South Africa sealed 2025 Afcon, but Mamelodi Sundowns crew need to step up their game against Uganda & South Sudan

Mamelodi Sundowns form a huge part of Bafana Bafana, but some have been off form. Will they step up in the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers?

Bafana Bafana have earned the luxury of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without even stepping onto the field, thanks to South Sudan's dramatic 3-2 victory over Congo Brazzaville on Thursday afternoon. With this unexpected boost, Bafana now have two matches left - against Uganda on Friday and South Sudan next Tuesday - that are essentially meaningless in terms of qualification.

However, don't expect head coach Hugo Broos to treat these fixtures as mere formalities. Despite the matches being "dead rubbers," Broos will still demand nothing less than professionalism and top-tier performance from his squad. After all, the results will influence Bafana’s Fifa ranking, and maintaining momentum is crucial for future success.

Among the players Broos will rely on are seven members of the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns, a club that has become synonymous with Bafana’s recent success. However, some of these players have faced challenges in finding their best form at the club level, and Broos will be keen to see them hit their stride as they wrap up the already-secured qualification. Join GOAL as we take a look at the recent form and performances of the Masandawana contingent going into these qualifiers.