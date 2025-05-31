Pyramids vs Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League final second leg: How the Brazilians can become second-star heroes

The Brazilians head to Cairo with everything on the line as they chase Caf Champions League glory and a second star in a winner-takes-all final.

The Brazilians were just moments away from holding a crucial lead heading into the second leg of the Caf Champions League final.

But in the cruelest twist of fate, Walid El Karti’s 94th-minute equaliser for Pyramids left Sundowns stunned and forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 24 May.

It is now all or nothing heading into Sunday’s second leg of the final away in Cairo. Miguel Cardoso’s men must summon their full potential, mentally and tactically, to overcome the odds in one of African football’s most unforgiving environments. It’s a test of nerve, strategy and finishing. The mission: turn a moment of heartbreak into a historic second star.

Here, GOAL builds up to the highly anticipated encounter, as Sundowns seek their second continental title.

