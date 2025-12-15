‘Puso Dithejane is Orlando Pirates material where he will be sprinkling muthi on the pitch with Relebohile Mofokeng! He made peace with Kaizer Chiefs but he might be joining them if he wants to destroy his career’ - Fans

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has identified Puso Dithejane as a player who would make a perfect January transfer for Amakhosi.
GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Khanye's remarks.
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has identified Puso Dithejane as a player who would make a perfect January transfer for Amakhosi.
GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Khanye's remarks.
A player that was forced to be a ball boy and later got fired because he refused lol and you consider him a product of Naturena 🤣 worse u think he will go back - Thabang Nape
What do you mean he's not Chiefs material, he's 🥧🐀material while he was doing very well at Kaizer Chiefs DDC team.. That's Chiefs product he belongs to Naturena not at that so-called big club 🥧🐀 - Ntate Wa Reatlehile
Let them talk brother. This boy made peace with Chiefs and he might be joining Chiefs if his agent isn't against his will - Thabile Majola Godi
I'm still wondering why he was played at right-back at Chiefs DDC and even got nicknamed Hakimi. We almost lost a good number 10 here 🔥🔥🔥 - Dr Truth
He is from Kaizer Chiefs, whether wizards believe it or not. He can't go there, he will excel in witchcraft rather than football. Let he come back home. I don't want to see him sprinkling muthi on the field with Mofokeng - Papiki Letsie
He needs to go to Sundowns we need him at the World Cup - Nthabiseng Gift
If he wants to destroy his football, he can go to Chiefs - Lindos Mhlophe