+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

‘Puso Dithejane is Orlando Pirates material where he will be sprinkling muthi on the pitch with Relebohile Mofokeng! He made peace with Kaizer Chiefs but he might be joining them if he wants to destroy his career’ - Fans

The 21-year-old winger endured an unceremonious exit from Amakhosi but has since reinvented himself at TS Galaxy, emerging as one of the standout performers in the PSL. His exploits with the Rockets have placed him on the fringes of the Bafana Bafana setup and has a chance of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His form has also sparked transfer speculation, linking him with a return to Amakhosi as well as interest from Mamelodi Sundowns and the Buccaneers.

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has identified Puso Dithejane as a player who would make a perfect January transfer for Amakhosi. 

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Khanye's remarks.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

  • Puso Dithejane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    A player who refused to be a Chiefs ball boy

    A player that was forced to be a ball boy and later got fired because he refused lol and you consider him a product of Naturena 🤣 worse u think he will go back - Thabang Nape

    • Advertisement
  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Matured Dithejane

    He is mature now and he's no longer going there as a ball boy - Khathu Netshia
  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Even Mfundo Vilakazi was once a ball boy

    Even Mfundo Vilakazi was once a ball boy when he was playing for DDC team.... it was not something new,it's like teaching the young players to be humble, so they'll know where they come from. They were not doing that to embarrass thm...but just for them to say, we used to watch these guys playing as ball boys but now we are rubbing shoulders with them, we are now sharing the same dressing room and the same pitch… - Thokozani Maphisa

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Dithejane is Pirates material

    Dithejane is Orlando Pirates material not Naturena's - Ronald Marole Maphike
  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    Dithejane belongs to Naturena & not Pirates

    What do you mean he's not Chiefs material, he's 🥧🐀material while he was doing very well at Kaizer Chiefs DDC team.. That's Chiefs product he belongs to Naturena not at that so-called big club 🥧🐀 - Ntate Wa Reatlehile

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, November 2025Backpage

    He made peace with Chiefs

    Let them talk brother. This boy made peace with Chiefs and he might be joining Chiefs if his agent isn't against his will - Thabile Majola Godi

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, August 2025Backpagepix

    Chiefs lost a good player

    I'm still wondering why he was played at right-back at Chiefs DDC and even got nicknamed Hakimi. We almost lost a good number 10 here 🔥🔥🔥 - Dr Truth

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Puso sprinkling muthi on the pitch with Mofokeng at Pirates

    He is from Kaizer Chiefs, whether wizards believe it or not. He can't go there, he will excel in witchcraft rather than football. Let he come back home. I don't want to see him sprinkling muthi on the field with Mofokeng - Papiki Letsie

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, August 2025Backpagepix

    Sundowns is the best for Dithejane

    He needs to go to Sundowns we need him at the World Cup - Nthabiseng Gift

  • Puso Dithejane, TS Galaxy, December 2024TS Galaxy

    Chiefs return suicidal

    If he wants to destroy his football, he can go to Chiefs - Lindos Mhlophe

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
0