Chippa United moved to the 15th position in the Premier Soccer League table after a 1-0 win over Orbit College at the Olympia Park Stadium on Saturday.

Justice Figuareido, with an assist from Pirates loanee Goodman Mosele, scored in the 60th minute for the away side.

For the remaining 30 or so minutes, Orbit College, who lost the services of Monnapule Saleng to Mamelodi Sundowns, were unable to find a goal.

Upon his return to the club, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who was signed from Pirates, made his second debut.

The loss leaves the PSL debutants in 14th place with 13 points, just one more point than their tormentors, the Chilli Boys.

With two games in hand, rock-bottom Magesi have a chance of improving their position.