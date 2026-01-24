PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates loanee helps Chippa United beat Orbit College to boost survival chances
Orbit College 0-1 Chippa United
Chippa United moved to the 15th position in the Premier Soccer League table after a 1-0 win over Orbit College at the Olympia Park Stadium on Saturday.
Justice Figuareido, with an assist from Pirates loanee Goodman Mosele, scored in the 60th minute for the away side.
For the remaining 30 or so minutes, Orbit College, who lost the services of Monnapule Saleng to Mamelodi Sundowns, were unable to find a goal.
Upon his return to the club, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who was signed from Pirates, made his second debut.
The loss leaves the PSL debutants in 14th place with 13 points, just one more point than their tormentors, the Chilli Boys.
With two games in hand, rock-bottom Magesi have a chance of improving their position.
AmaZulu vs TS Galaxy
When: Sunday, 25, 2025
Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium
Kick off: 15h30 SA Time
Durban City vs Polokwane City
When: Sunday, January 25, 2025
Where: Chatsworth Stadium
Kick off: 18h00 SA Time
Richards Bay 1-1 Siwelele
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota started his Siwelele career on a high as he scored in the first minute of the PSL outing against Richards Bay.
However, the Natal Rich Boys did well to respond just before the break, thanks to Moses Mthembu, who found the back of the net from the penalty spot.
Following the draw at uMhlathuze Stadium, Richards Bay have 18 points, which has put them ninth on the table, while Siwelele, who have 17, follow in 10th place.