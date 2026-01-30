PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates-linked attacker grabs goal and assist as Golden Arrows drop points at Richards Bay in four-goal thriller

Richards Bay and Golden Arrows played to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Premier Soccer League game played on Friday night at uMhlathuze Stadium.

It took the Natal Rich Boys just nine minutes to take the lead courtesy of Moses Mthembu, who converted from the penalty spot.

However, the visitors were back on level terms in the 27th minute as Lungelo Nguse converted Siyanda Ndlovu's assist.

Five minutes after the break, Orlando Pirates-linked Ndlovu was on target thanks to Philani Kumalo, who picked him in a good position, and the former made it 2-1.

Nevertheless, Mthembu supplied Lundi Mahala with the ball in a prime position, and he made it 2-2.

Richards Bay are now ninth on the table with 19 points from 16 games, two points less than Arrows, who are a position lower.