Thakasani Mbanjwa and Lundi Mahala, Golden Arrows vs Richards BayBackpage
Seth Willis

PSL Wrap: Orlando Pirates-linked attacker grabs goal and assist as Golden Arrows drop points at Richards Bay in four-goal thriller

The Premier Soccer League is already past the halfway mark, where teams are desperate to get positive results consistently. The top three positions will guarantee teams CAF inter-club positions, while those that will finish insisde first eight spots will compete in the annual MTN8. The bottom team will be relegated.

  • Richards Bay 2-2 Golden Arrows

    Richards Bay and Golden Arrows played to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Premier Soccer League game played on Friday night at uMhlathuze Stadium.

    It took the Natal Rich Boys just nine minutes to take the lead courtesy of Moses Mthembu, who converted from the penalty spot. 

    However, the visitors were back on level terms in the 27th minute as Lungelo Nguse converted Siyanda Ndlovu's assist.

    Five minutes after the break, Orlando Pirates-linked Ndlovu was on target thanks to Philani Kumalo, who picked him in a good position, and the former made it 2-1.

    Nevertheless, Mthembu supplied Lundi Mahala with the ball in a prime position, and he made it 2-2.  

    Richards Bay are now ninth on the table with 19 points from 16 games, two points less than Arrows, who are a position lower.

  • Chippa United vs Durban City

    When: Saturday, January 31
    Where: Buffalo Stadium
    Time: 15h30

  • Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu

    When: Saturday, January 31

    Where: Dr Molemela Stadium

    Time: 15h30

  • Polokwane City vs Orbit College

    When: Saturday, January 31

    Where: Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Time: 18h:00

  • TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United

    When: Sunday, February 1

    Where: Mbombela Stadium

    Time: 15h30

