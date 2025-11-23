PSL Wrap: In-form Kaizer Chiefs product shines again for TS Galaxy against Golden Arrows as Richards Bay and Durban City miss chance to move closer to Orlando Pirates

TS Galaxy recorded a 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory over Golden Arrows in a game held at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs product Puso Dithejane scored the opening goal of the game in favour of Galaxy in the 17th minute. He provided the assist for the second goal scored by Mory Keita in the 83rd minute.

Arrows attempted to fight back when they scored in the 88th minute through Keenan Phillips but were unable to score another to deny the home side the win.

After losing to Mamelodi Sundowns before the international break, the win has helped Galaxy return to winning ways.

The win propelled Galaxy to sixth place with 19 points, while Arrows are ninth with 16 points.