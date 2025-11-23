PSL Wrap: In-form Kaizer Chiefs product shines again for TS Galaxy against Golden Arrows as Richards Bay and Durban City miss chance to move closer to Orlando Pirates
Richards Bay 0-0 Durban City
Richards Bay and Durban City shared points following a 0-0 draw in the PSL at uMhlathuze Stadium on Sunday.
The draw has left Durban City in seventh place with 19 points, while Richards Bay are 10th with 14 points.
TS Galaxy 2-1 Golden Arrows
TS Galaxy recorded a 2-1 Premier Soccer League victory over Golden Arrows in a game held at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs product Puso Dithejane scored the opening goal of the game in favour of Galaxy in the 17th minute. He provided the assist for the second goal scored by Mory Keita in the 83rd minute.
Arrows attempted to fight back when they scored in the 88th minute through Keenan Phillips but were unable to score another to deny the home side the win.
After losing to Mamelodi Sundowns before the international break, the win has helped Galaxy return to winning ways.
The win propelled Galaxy to sixth place with 19 points, while Arrows are ninth with 16 points.
Marumo Gallants 1-1 Sekhukhune United
Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United shared spoils following a 1-1 draw in a league showdown held at Dr Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday.
With an assist from Vusumuzi Mncube, Ngoanamello Rammala scored to put Babina Noko ahead in the 46th minute.
Gallants fought back and equalised in the 65th minute when Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo found the back of the net. This is Ndlondlo's fourth goal in his last five matches. Katlego Otladisa provided the assist against Gallants, and this was his third in his last six games.
The two ex-Pirates stars are in good form ahead of the Carling Knockout final against the Sea Robbers on December 6.
Meanwhile, the draw leaves Babina Noko in third place on 22 points, equal with Pirates and Chiefs, although they have played more games than the Soweto giants.
Gallants are 11th with 14 points from 13 games.
AmaZulu 2-0 Siwelele
Man of the Match Athini Maqokolo scored in either half to inspire Kaizer Chiefs legend Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC to a 2-0 victory over Siwelele FC, who are led by ex-Orlando Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema, at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Right in the first half's stoppage time, Maqokolo finished a feed from Hendrick Ekstein to help Usuthu go into the halftime break leading.
Their visitors from Bloemfontein struggled to hit back, and Maqokolo extended the hosts' lead and sealed his brace in the 73rd minute with Terboho Mashigo being the provider.
The result helped Arthur Zwane's side climb one place up the table to position five as they boosted their chances of ending the season in the top four.
It was Siwelele's seventh defeat of the league campaign, and they are 12th on the standings.
AmaZulu now have a point fewer than third-placed Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, who are third, with the Soweto giants tied on 22 points each.