PSL Wrap: Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star strikes to hand Orbit College crucial win over TS Galaxy as Siwelele hold Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch

Orbit College collected crucial points after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in their respective PSL encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

Gomolemo Khoto struck Orbit College's opening goal in the 22nd minute before Lesedi Kapinga, a former Pirates and Sundowns star, added the second goal in the 38th minute.

Galaxy's Siphamandla Ngwenya scored in the 66th minute to deny Orbit College a clean sheet.

After the win, Mswenko Boys are 14th with 20 points, while Galaxy are eighth with 24 points.

The victory is crucial for the PSL debutants who are fighting hard to avoid a relegation dogfight.