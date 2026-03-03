PSL Wrap: Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star strikes to hand Orbit College crucial win over TS Galaxy as Siwelele hold Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch
TS Galaxy 1-2 Orbit College
Orbit College collected crucial points after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in their respective PSL encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.
Gomolemo Khoto struck Orbit College's opening goal in the 22nd minute before Lesedi Kapinga, a former Pirates and Sundowns star, added the second goal in the 38th minute.
Galaxy's Siphamandla Ngwenya scored in the 66th minute to deny Orbit College a clean sheet.
After the win, Mswenko Boys are 14th with 20 points, while Galaxy are eighth with 24 points.
The victory is crucial for the PSL debutants who are fighting hard to avoid a relegation dogfight.
Siwelele FC 0-0 Stellenbosch
Siwelele and Stellenbosch shared points after a Premier Soccer League 0-0 draw in a game held at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday.
The result leaves Stellies in the 10th position with 23 points, while Siwelele are 11th with 22 points after 18 games each.
AmaZulu vs Magesi
When: Wednesday, March 4
Where: Princess Magogo Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30
Chippa United vs Marumo Gallants
When: Wednesday, March 4
Where: Buffalo City Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30
Durban City vs Sekhukhune United
When: Wednesday, March 4
Where: Chatsworth Stadium
Kick-off: 19h30