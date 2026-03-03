Goal.com
Kiplagat Sang

PSL Wrap: Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star strikes to hand Orbit College crucial win over TS Galaxy as Siwelele hold Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch

As Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates currently engaged in a PSL title race, other clubs are looking for points to at least boost their chances of finishing the season in respectable positions. For Stellenbosch, they are trying to stabilise in the post-Steve Barker era, and dropping a point is a result that is not so much welcome. But Orbit's victory over TS Galaxy could be vital to their fight against relegation.

    TS Galaxy 1-2 Orbit College

    Orbit College collected crucial points after beating TS Galaxy 2-1 in their respective PSL encounter at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

    Gomolemo Khoto struck Orbit College's opening goal in the 22nd minute before Lesedi Kapinga, a former Pirates and Sundowns star, added the second goal in the 38th minute.

    Galaxy's Siphamandla Ngwenya scored in the 66th minute to deny Orbit College a clean sheet.

    After the win, Mswenko Boys are 14th with 20 points, while Galaxy are eighth with 24 points.

    The victory is crucial for the PSL debutants who are fighting hard to avoid a relegation dogfight.

  • Siwelele FC 0-0 Stellenbosch

    Siwelele and Stellenbosch shared points after a Premier Soccer League 0-0 draw in a game held at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday.

    The result leaves Stellies in the 10th position with 23 points, while Siwelele are 11th with 22 points after 18 games each.

    AmaZulu vs Magesi

    When: Wednesday, March 4

    Where: Princess Magogo Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30

    Chippa United vs Marumo Gallants

    When: Wednesday, March 4

    Where: Buffalo City Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30

    Durban City vs Sekhukhune United

    When: Wednesday, March 4

    Where: Chatsworth Stadium

    Kick-off: 19h30

