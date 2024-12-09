PSL Top Scorer 2024/25 season - The Race for the Golden Boot Power Ranking featuring Ribeiro, Makgopa, Rayners, Shabalala and the rest of the league's top marksmen

GOAL brings you this season's leading marksmen from the South African top-flight as they fight it out for the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot award.

Last season the race for the Golden Boot went down to the very last match, with Tshegofatso Mabasa edging out Iqraam Rayners (then of Stellenbosch) by one single goal to win the accolade outright with 16 strikes to his name.

Most of the end-of-season PSL awards are voted for by a panel of judges, but the PSL Golden Boot accolade, formally known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot, is based on a player's pure goals scored tally.

Here, GOAL keeps you up to date with who has how many goals, updated after every match week.