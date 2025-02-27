'PSL teams need to have a billionaire like Mamelodi Sundowns in order to stop them, but wait until Kaizer Chiefs get their feet on the ground! Even if every team gives Orlando Pirates a point' - Fans

The Brazilians opened up a 15 point lead in the league and fans are starting to wonder if anybody can halt the Chloorkop side's dominance.

Even though title rivals Orlando Pirates have four matches in hand, and the teams are set to face each other in Pretoria on March 15, most fans have thrown in the towel and believe Sundowns will lift the league trophy for the eighth time in a row this season.

This type of dominance is unheard of in South Africa and comes after millions have been lavished on the Pretoria team's squad by their billionaire own Patrice Motsepe.

It has also coincided with a 10-year slump in the fortunes of traditional powerhouses Kaizer Chiefs, who The Brazilians meet on Saturday at Loftus Versveld.

Some optimistic Chiefs fans believe they will overturn four years of losses to Masandawana but the last time the teams met, in a cup quarterfinal in November, it did not go well for the Sowetan side who leaked four goals, picked up a red card and didn't trouble the scoreboard themselves.

Here's what GOAL fans have been saying on social media about the Pretoria club's dominance of the league.