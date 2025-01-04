Benni McCarthy Manchester United.Backpagepix.
Clifton Mabasa

PSL goalkeeper tips Bafana Bafana legend and former Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy for Kenya national team coaching gig - 'He is a high-profile coach'

South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueB. McCarthyMarumo GallantsRichards BayCAF Champions LeagueKenyaMarumo Gallants vs Richards BayOrlando Pirates vs Stade d'Abidjan

The 47-year-old tactician has been the focus of discussions since leaving the English Premier League powerhouses seven months ago.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Otieno backs McCarthy for Kenya job
  • Benni has been unattached since leaving Man United
  • He has been linked with several European teams
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱