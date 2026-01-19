PSL Coach Manqoba Mngqithi: 'Favouritism for Morocco' is what may have enraged Senegal in AFCON Final

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final in Morocco between Senegal and Morocco promised a thrilling experience to the world and the fans at large.

However, it almost ended in an unprecedented way as the West African nation threatened to boycott the game following controversial calls by the referee.

First, Senegal thought they had scored in the stoppages only for the referee to call for a foul on Achraf Hakimi, with the majority of analysts feeling it was a soft one.

Jean-Jacques Ndala, who was officiating the game, then awarded the hosts a penalty after a VAR review a couple of minutes later, much to the rage of the Lions of Teranga, who opted to walk off the pitch.

Nevertheless, they were convinced to come back and complete the game; Brahim Diaz tried a Panenka on Edouard Mendy, but the former Chelsea man stood his ground to eventually make the save.

The game was won in extra time as Pape Gueye's rocket gave Bono no chance at all, as Senegal held on to win the competition.