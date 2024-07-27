PSG working hard to compete for Nico Williams transfer - but they're on the back foot in pursuit of Spain Euro 2024 star

(C)GettyImagesJack McRaePSG working hard to compete for Nico Williams transfer - but they're on the back foot in pursuit of Spain Euro 2024 starParis Saint-GermainBarcelonaAthletic ClubArsenalChelseaTransfersParis Saint-Germain have not been deterred in their pursuit of Nico Williams, despite trailing Barcelona in the race to sign the winger.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPSG want to sign Nico WilliamsBarcelona looking most likely to snap up Spain wingerWilliams on holiday after starring role in EurosArticle continues below